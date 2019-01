Poetry and wanderlust often go hand in hand. As Joseph Brodsky writes in his poem “Pilgrims”: “all that’s left is / the Road and the Dreaming.” Whether you’re dreaming of new vistas or hitting the road yourself, here are ten favorite travel poems from JSTOR’s digital library, available for free download:

“Questions of Travel,” Elizabeth Bishop

“Her Island,” Rita Dove

“Crossing Boston Harbor,” Richard Blanco

“At the Bambi Motel,” Elizabeth Spires

“The Chemical Blonde,” Alice Goodman

“From California Sorrow,” Mary Kinzie

“The Ocean Liner,” Harriet Monroe

“In the Wilderness Motel,” David Bottoms

“Bournemouth,” Vona Groarke

“Pilgrims,” by Joseph Brodsky